Tom Cruise Turns Photographer for 'Mission Impossible' Costars: 'The Moment vs The Photo'

Tom Cruise is stepping behind the lens for a new mission — capturing images of his beautiful co-stars!

The Hollywood legend delighted fans at the premiere of his new movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday when he briefly commandeered a photographer’s camera to take a snap of his co-stars in the movie — Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby.

“This guy loves to give his leading ladies the spotlight 🌟” Atwell captioned a video of the moment she shared on Instagram Friday.

In the clip, a dapper-looking Cruise is handed a camera as he stands among a group of photographers at the event. Text over the screen reads “The Moment Vs The Photo,” as the actor familiarizes himself with the camera’s settings.

The 60-year-old actor and producer then crouches down to capture the three women posing in their gowns on a stage above the event's red carpet.

Determined to get the right angle, Cruise leans down to his right to ensure he's nailed the perfect shot. An image of the photograph then appears in the clip.

“How does it look,” a voice asks Cruise as he walks away.

“Good,” the actor replies with a smile.

Tom Cruise in South Korea. Shutterstock

It's been a week of championing fellow stars for Cruise, who took a break from his action-packed schedule promoting his latest Mission Impossible movie — which is released in theaters next month — to tweet about some summer movies he's looking forward to watching himself.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” the actor wrote on Wednesday, alongside photos of himself and his Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie in front of each of the films' respective posters.

Among the films he praised were Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the long-awaited sequel starring Harrison Ford as the legendary adventurer (out Friday), the atomic-bomb biographical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Barbie with Margot Robbie. The latter two films will be released on the same day: July 21.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," added Cruise. "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby in South Korea. Alamy

Cruise also recently praised how people of different cultures "join together to enjoy cinema" at the Dead Reckoning in Rome.

"It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world," Cruise said, reported Variety. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture."

"Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted," he continued in his speech, highlighting the importance of seeing movies in theaters. "It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

