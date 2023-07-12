Tom Cruise Surprises 'Mission: Impossible' Fans by Showing Up at Movie Theaters in Miami, Atlanta and More

Mission: Impossible fans in cities across North America are getting the chance to meet Ethan Hunt himself!

On Tuesday, Tom Cruise surprised moviegoers at theaters in several locations, greeting fans who showed up to see the latest installment in his popular action franchise, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

His stops included AMC Georgetown in Washington, D.C.; AMC Sunset Place 24 in South Miami, Florida; Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta; and Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto.

Joining Cruise, 60, for the Atlanta appearance was the movie's director Christopher McQuarrie, who addressed the crowd. Thanking fans for being there for the screening, Cruise added, as seen in video footage shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "You definitely dream of moments like this. This is amazing."

"Hope you enjoy the film, 'cause we made it for you," said the actor.

Tom Cruise surprises fans seeing Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Miami on July 11, 2023. Aaron Davidson/Getty

While Cruise may be a worldwide movie star, he’s also “just a guy" who happens to love making movies, according to his Dead Reckoning costars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell.

Pegg, 53, told The Times that Cruise is involved “in every part of a film” — from filling its lead role to helping out on-set caterers. “I just don’t think anybody else can be as arsed as he can,” he told the outlet.

Atwell, 41, added that, similar to his treatment of everyone on a film set, Cruise values viewers and their experience with a movie above all else.

“He doesn’t want to make movies now to punish an audience,” she told The Times. “He doesn’t want films with the message that if you do not understand this, you’re not smart.”

An example of this, Atwell said, was during a script read for a Mission: Impossible film — not Dead Reckoning Part One — when Cruise told the crew he “didn’t get” a line, which translated to “the audience will not get it," and thus it was cut.



Tom Cruise at the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on June 19, 2023, in Rome. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty

While Cruise famously sends his friends in Hollywood a coconut cake every year for the holidays, for his Mission: Impossible costars, the actor-producer was even more generous.

As one of the franchise's newcomers, Atwell recently told PEOPLE she was especially touched by Cruise's "very thoughtful gifts," including a "beautiful old clay pot" that's "a natural filtering system."

Pom Klementieff, who goes head-to-head with Cruise in Dead Reckoning as one of the film's villains, is also a fan of the coconut cake — but another gift was even more addictive.

"I wanted to skydive with him and also the stunt team, but they said that I needed to get my license," the actress, 37, told PEOPLE. "So when I wrapped the movie, he gifted me, as my wrap gift, the lessons of learning how to skydive."

"He found a teacher for me and I learned how to skydive and I got my license and we even did jumps together. And now I'm addicted, so that's my new thing now," she added.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.