Tom Cruise Reveals Plans for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Viewings: 'I'll See Them Opening Weekend'

The "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" actor already has his schedule in place for taking in "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" over opening weekend

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Published on July 3, 2023 10:49AM EDT
Tom Cruise plans to see the Barbie Movie and Oppenheimer Opening Weekend
Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023); Tom Cruise; Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (2023). Photo:

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty,  Universal Pictures

Tom Cruise has his Barbenheimer plans in place!

During the Australian premiere of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday, the 60-year-old actor told The Sydney Morning Herald, "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer."

"I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday," added Cruise of the two films, which both open in theaters on July 21.

Of how he still loves visiting movie theaters, the actor added, "I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience."

"It's immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important,” Cruise added. “I still go the movies.”

Cruise recently took a break from his action-packed schedule to tweet about some of the summer movies he is looking forward to watching himself, including the aforementioned two.

He also praised  Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the long-awaited sequel starring Harrison Ford as the legendary adventurer (out now), alongside the atomic-bomb biographical thriller thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Barbie with Margot Robbie as the famous toy.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise wrote Wednesday alongside photos of himself and his Dead Reckoning — Part One director Christopher McQuarrie in front of each of the films' respective posters.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," added the actor. "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Robbie, 33, is showing her support for her fellow summer blockbusters, too.

On Thursday night, the official Barbie movie Twitter account posted a trio of photos of the smiling actress and Barbie director Greta Gerwig holding up their movie tickets as they stood in front of the posters for Oppenheimer, Dial of Destiny and Dead Reckoning Part One.

"Mission: Accepted!" read the accompanying tweet.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12, while Barbie and Oppenheimer both open July 21.

