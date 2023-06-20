Tom Cruise is a Janet Jackson fan for life!

One month after the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One actor, 60, turned up for one of Jackson's stops on her Together Again Tour, he chatted with Entertainment Tonight about being "right in there" during the show, jamming out to her hits in the crowd.

"Come on! It's Janet, she's a legend," Cruise said when asked about his experience at the concert, which he said he took in during a "night off" from work.

The outlet also asked Cruise about the nickname Jackson, 57, gave him when shouting him out on Instagram at the time of the show.

"Yeah she calls me T," he said. "Look, she can call me whatever she wants. She's Janet Jackson! She's a goddess. She is a goddess."



Tom Cruise; Janet Jackson. Primo Barol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In what Ciara called an "amazing photo" from behind the scenes at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, Cruise had his arm around Jackson as he wore a lightweight jacket and a pair of blue jeans, sporting a messy medium-length hairstyle.

Meanwhile, the "All for You" singer could be seen in the pic rocking an all-gray ensemble with a scarf around her neck.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊

#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽," Jackson wrote in the caption of her May 13 Instagram post.

And Cruise hasn't been the only star to show up for a Jackson gig, as plenty of celebs have posed for pictures with the pop great during her latest trek, including Angela Bassett, Katie Holmes, Questlove and Ciara, 37.



The Together Again Tour kicked off in Hollywood, Florida, back in April as Jackson took her show on the road for the first time in nearly four years and brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.

Tom Cruise. JC Olivera/Getty Images



Cruise is currently busy promoting his newest Mission: Impossible film, and walked the red carpet at the movie's world premiere in Rome on Monday night.

During the event, he praised how people of different cultures "all join together to enjoy cinema" as he gave a speech from the city's famous Spanish Steps, according to Variety.

“It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world," the actor said of his passion for films. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture."

"Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted," Cruise continued, emphasizing the importance of seeing films in theaters: "It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.