Tom Cruise Pokes Fun at His Running in 'Mission: Impossible' Movies for Global Running Day

Tom Cruise knows a thing or two about running onscreen.

On Wednesday, Cruise, 60, took to Twitter to share a humorous post for Global Running Day. The actor used a GIF of a clip from his upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel showing him as he dashes across the screen in character as Ethan Hunt.



"Running in #MissionImpossible movies since 1996. #GlobalRunningDay," Cruise wrote in his Twitter post. The actor also shared the clip and caption, which points to 1996's original Mission: Impossible, on his Instagram Story.



Cruise also updated his profiles on both social media platforms to read: "Running in movies since 1981," in reference to the year he appeared in his first onscreen roles for the films Endless Love and Taps.



Cruise reprises his role as Hunt in the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie, the franchise's first entry since 2018. In the film, Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down "a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," according to an official synopsis for the film. The synopsis additionally promises "a deadly race around the globe" throughout the movie.



"Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most," the synopsis adds.

Cruise is joined by a large ensemble cast for the latest Mission: Impossible film, including Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a longtime collaborator of Cruise's who directed the previous two Mission: Impossible films and wrote Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie, 54, is also making the upcoming sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two, expected to release in 2024.



Global Running Day's website describes the initiative as "a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving."

"This day plays an important role, reminding us of the positives that running can offer to our physical and mental health and the power of unification," the non-profit's website reads of the event. Global Running Day itself is June 7, while the organization is holding virtual running events interested participants can join in through Sunday, June 11.

The organization also added notes to its website advising prospective runners to exercise caution in light of significant air pollution in New York City and much of the U.S.'s east coast due to smoke from Eastern Canada's raging wildfires.



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.

