Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Golf Selfie with Friends

Connor Cruise is all smiles on the golf course!

The 28-year-old son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared a rare glimpse into his life on Saturday when he reposted a selfie with his golf buddies on his Instagram Story.

In the Story, Connor put on a smile and threw up a peace sign alongside two friends on the golf course. The eldest son of the 60-year-old actor rocked his usual golfing attire — a blue polo, a hat and sporty sunnies — as well as a smartwatch in the new photo.

The picture was taken at Belleair Country Club in Belleair, Fla, a city only a few miles away from Clearwater, which, as of 2019, Connor calls home.

The reshare was a rare post by the son of Hollywood royalty, whose last Instagram post, shared over a month ago, was also golf-related. In April, Connor posted a photo of himself alongside a fellow golfer at Pelican Golf Club, also located in Bellair, which he simply captioned “🏌️‍♂️⛳️.”



Though he attended Diesels’ show during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, where he wore an acid-wash denim fishing vest — fitting for the avid angler — Connor isn't frequently photographed in public.

When he is spotted out and about, it’s often with his dad. The father-son duo’s outings have been captured a couple of times in recent years, including an appearance at a 2021 October Los Angeles Dodgers game in San Francisco. The pair were photographed sitting side-by-side in the stands as Tom took photos with fans.

Tom and Connor were also photographed together in October 2019 in London as they walked to a private helicopter together.

Tom and Nicole, 55, parents to Connor and Bella, 30, divorced in 2001. Tom also has one daughter, Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes.