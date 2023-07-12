Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Costars Reveal His 'Generous' Gifts: From Shark Trips to Skydiving (Exclusive)

Tom Cruise famously sends his friends in Hollywood a coconut cake every year for the holidays — but for his Mission: Impossible costars, the actor-producer is even more generous.

Cruise, 61, is back in theaters with the seventh installment in the hit action series, Dead Reckoning Part One, with many returning cast members (Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson) as well as new ones (including Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff).



As one of the franchise's newcomers, Atwell, 41, tells PEOPLE she was especially touched by her costar's "very thoughtful gifts."

"I'm on my fourth Christmas cake," the English actress says. "I've had a few birthdays as well because we've been working together nearly, what, over three and a half years now."

For one of her special days, she recalls receiving "a beautiful amphora" from Cruise, which she describes as "this beautiful old clay pot, which is a natural filtering system."

"I'm like, 'It's a water jug. Nice,' " she continues. "And then you taste it and you compare it to normal filtered water or tap water, and it's really light and kind of creamy. It's just a different level of clarity. It's beautiful."

Klementieff, who goes head-to-head with Cruise in Dead Reckoning as one of the film's villains, is also a fan of the coconut cake.

"I freeze it and then I eat it frozen, so I just eat it every day," she shares. "That's what I did last year for Christmas. I started it when I got it and I ate it every morning, so I had a sugar rush. It was not good for my health, but it was delicious."

Another gift from Cruise was even more addictive.

"Another beautiful gift that was so thoughtful is that I wanted to skydive with him and also the stunt team, but they said that I needed to get my license," recalls the French actress, 37. "So when I wrapped the movie, he gifted me, as my wrap gift, the lessons of learning how to skydive."

"He found a teacher for me and I learned how to skydive and I got my license and we even did jumps together. And now I'm addicted, so that's my new thing now!"

Despite having worked with Cruise since the third Mission: Impossible film in 2006, Pegg, 53, continues to be surprised with what his costar does for his cast.

"He's always very keen to show his appreciation," says Pegg. "I think he's so used to being the focus of attention, it's naturally his instinct to kind of reflect everything back. And he's always incredibly sort of generous in terms of his gratitude to us and how he thanks us and how he lets us know that we're valued."

One way Cruise showed his appreciation for his crew, as Pegg recalls, was taking the team shark-diving on a break from filming.

"We were filming somewhere near some coastal waters where there were sharks and we had the afternoon off and we all jumped," says Pegg.

"It's such a Tom Cruise thing. We've been filming in a helicopter and he flew us in the helicopter to this place where you could go into a cage and feed sharks. It was one of those days that we got to the end of the day and we were like, 'That was a real Tom Cruise kind of day.' "

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.

