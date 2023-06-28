Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'

The "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" star shared his excitement for some of the upcoming films he wants to watch in theaters

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 28, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 13, 2023. Photo:

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Tom Cruise is showing some love for his fellow filmmakers and actors!

The Hollywood icon — gearing up for the theatrical release of his own film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One next month — took a break from his action-packed schedule to tweet about some of the summer movies he is looking forward to watching himself.

Among the films he praised were Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the long-awaited sequel starring Harrison Ford as the legendary adventurer (out Friday), the atomic-bomb biographical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Barbie with Margot Robbie as the famous toy. The latter two films will be released on the same day: July 21.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise wrote alongside photos of himself and his Dead Reckoning — Part One director Christopher McQuarrie in front of each of the films' respective posters.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," added the actor, 60, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Cruise was recently on the red carpet in Rome for the world premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One, as previously reported by PEOPLE, praising how people of different cultures "all join together to enjoy cinema" as he gave a speech from the city's famous Spanish Steps, according to Variety.

"It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world," Cruise said. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture."

"Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted," he continued in his speech, highlighting the importance of seeing movies in theaters. "It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Cruise joined his longtime collaborator McQuarrie, 54, along with some of the stars of the film, such as Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby.

(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Cast of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome on June 19, 2023.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty


The star complimented his collaboration with McQuarrie — who directed the last two Mission: Impossible movies and also wrote 2022's Top Gun: Maverick — during his speech, saying the director has "had a hand in every single film I’ve made over the past 16 years."

"He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being,” Cruise said.

McQuarrie and Cruise have been working together since at least 2008, when McQuarrie wrote the script for Valkyrie. He later directed Cruise for the first time in 2012’s Jack Reacher, which led to him becoming the Mission: Impossible franchise’s director starting with 2015’s Rogue Nation.

In the series’ newest entry since 2018, Dead Reckoning Part One follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team racing their most perilous mission: to stop a horrifying weapon that endangers mankind before it’s too late.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.

Related Articles
Liam Neeson film Retribution
Liam Neeson’s Morning Commute Turns Deadly with a Ticking Bomb in ‘Retribution’ Trailer: Watch
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!Credit: Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Doesn't Fully Understand 'Mother!' Despite 'Sleeping with the Director'
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia
Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Aristotle and Dante, film still
See the Emotional Trailer for 'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to TimothÃ©e Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: âI Don't Like That He Didn't Get My Permissionâ
Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Timothée Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: 'He Didn't Get My Permission'
Margot Robbie; Barbie Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe
Margot Robbie Reveals the Secret Behind Her Viral ‘Barbie’ High Heel Scene
Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: âSo Much Loveâ
Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 for Charity in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: 'So Much Love'
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth While He Was with Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lawrence Denies Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth When He Was with Miley Cyrus: 'Not True'
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021
Tom Holland Reveals How He Once Used His Carpentry Skills to Impress Zendaya: 'Now We're in Love'
Josh Gad Reveals Production Delays in Rick Moranis' Comeback Movie, 'Shrunk': 'Not If but When'
Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis
Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Team Talks Her 'Resilience' After Johnny Depp Trial: 'It Didn't Change Her'