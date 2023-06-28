Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'

Tom Cruise is showing some love for his fellow filmmakers and actors!

The Hollywood icon — gearing up for the theatrical release of his own film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One next month — took a break from his action-packed schedule to tweet about some of the summer movies he is looking forward to watching himself.

Among the films he praised were Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the long-awaited sequel starring Harrison Ford as the legendary adventurer (out Friday), the atomic-bomb biographical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Barbie with Margot Robbie as the famous toy. The latter two films will be released on the same day: July 21.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise wrote alongside photos of himself and his Dead Reckoning — Part One director Christopher McQuarrie in front of each of the films' respective posters.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," added the actor, 60, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Cruise was recently on the red carpet in Rome for the world premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One, as previously reported by PEOPLE, praising how people of different cultures "all join together to enjoy cinema" as he gave a speech from the city's famous Spanish Steps, according to Variety.

"It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world," Cruise said. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture."

"Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted," he continued in his speech, highlighting the importance of seeing movies in theaters. "It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Cruise joined his longtime collaborator McQuarrie, 54, along with some of the stars of the film, such as Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby.

Cast of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome on June 19, 2023. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty



The star complimented his collaboration with McQuarrie — who directed the last two Mission: Impossible movies and also wrote 2022's Top Gun: Maverick — during his speech, saying the director has "had a hand in every single film I’ve made over the past 16 years."

"He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being,” Cruise said.

McQuarrie and Cruise have been working together since at least 2008, when McQuarrie wrote the script for Valkyrie. He later directed Cruise for the first time in 2012’s Jack Reacher, which led to him becoming the Mission: Impossible franchise’s director starting with 2015’s Rogue Nation.

In the series’ newest entry since 2018, Dead Reckoning Part One follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team racing their most perilous mission: to stop a horrifying weapon that endangers mankind before it’s too late.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.