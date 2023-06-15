Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are celebrating their new film across the pond!

The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One stars were photographed leaving a screening of the action movie separately at the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on Wednesday evening.

Both Cruise, 60, and Atwell, 41, looked stylish for the event, with the latter rocking a monochrome ensemble consisting of a white button-up shirt tucked into a pair of cream-colored trousers. She finished the look in a pair of orange peep-toe heeled sandals and carried a large red bag.

Cruise, meanwhile, looked both casual and sleek in all black, wearing a polo shirt, slacks and matching shoes. The actor topped off the look not entirely unlike the way his Top Gun: Maverick character might — in a pair of aviator sunglasses — as he smiled and waved to photographers.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Cruise and Atwell have been seen out and about together multiple times over the years — including at the 2021 Wimbledon women's singles finals, alongside costar Pom Klementieff — a source told PEOPLE in December 2020 that they were not dating.

"Not true at all!" the insider said.

Cruise hasn't dated anyone publicly since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. The two welcomed daughter Suri, now 17, during their six-year marriage.

The actor was also married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. They share daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28.



Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie, the franchise's first entry since 2018.

In the film, Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down "a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," according to an official synopsis for the film. Additionally, the plot promises "a deadly race around the globe" throughout the movie.

"Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most," the synopsis adds.

Cruise, Atwell and Klementieff, 37, are joined by a large ensemble cast for the latest Mission: Impossible film, including Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a longtime collaborator of Cruise's, who directed the previous two Mission: Impossible films and wrote Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie, 54, is also making the upcoming sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is expected in 2024.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One drops into theaters on July 12.