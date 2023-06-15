Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Leaving London Screening of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Both actors rocked monochrome looks — one light, one dark — as they were spotted leaving a U.K. venue separately after a screening of their newest film

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 09:43AM EDT
Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell seen leaving Dolby Screening Room London Soho on June 14, 2023
Hayley Atwell; Tom Cruise. Photo:

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are celebrating their new film across the pond!

The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One stars were photographed leaving a screening of the action movie separately at the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on Wednesday evening.

Both Cruise, 60, and Atwell, 41, looked stylish for the event, with the latter rocking a monochrome ensemble consisting of a white button-up shirt tucked into a pair of cream-colored trousers. She finished the look in a pair of orange peep-toe heeled sandals and carried a large red bag.

Cruise, meanwhile, looked both casual and sleek in all black, wearing a polo shirt, slacks and matching shoes. The actor topped off the look not entirely unlike the way his Top Gun: Maverick character might — in a pair of aviator sunglasses — as he smiled and waved to photographers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Cruise and Atwell have been seen out and about together multiple times over the years — including at the 2021 Wimbledon women's singles finals, alongside costar Pom Klementieff — a source told PEOPLE in December 2020 that they were not dating.

"Not true at all!" the insider said.

Cruise hasn't dated anyone publicly since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. The two welcomed daughter Suri, now 17, during their six-year marriage.

The actor was also married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. They share daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie, the franchise's first entry since 2018.

In the film, Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down "a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," according to an official synopsis for the film. Additionally, the plot promises "a deadly race around the globe" throughout the movie.

"Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most," the synopsis adds.

Cruise, Atwell and Klementieff, 37, are joined by a large ensemble cast for the latest Mission: Impossible filmincluding Ving Rhames, Esai MoralesSimon PeggRebecca FergusonVanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a longtime collaborator of Cruise's, who directed the previous two Mission: Impossible films and wrote Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie, 54, is also making the upcoming sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is expected in 2024.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One drops into theaters on July 12.

Related Articles
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford Says He’s ‘Very, Very Grateful’ to Have Been Indiana Jones
A vehicle from the Office of the Medical Investigator enters the front gate leading to the Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and Souza.
Prosecutors Allege 'Rust' Armorer Was Hungover, Resulting in Live Rounds Being Loaded in Gun
zendaya and tom holland
Tom Holland Jokes He Has 'No Need for Rizz' Since He's 'Happy and in Love' with Zendaya
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Step Out for 'Indiana Jones' Premiere Ahead of Wedding Anniversary
James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan
James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan Joke About Past Dating Rumors: 'We Liked to Get the Gossip Going'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce
Ed Sheeran & Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Should Be the 'President' of Ed Sheeran Fan Club
Semi-Finals: Tom Holland VS Zendaya | Lip Sync Battle Tournament
Tom Holland Says He Still Gets 'Most Compliments' for His 2017 'Lip Sync Battle' Dance: 'Proud of It'
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Leave Afterparty of ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere Hand-In-Hand
Sarah M Gellar-061323
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites with Her Scooby-Doo Van at Universal Studios Hollywood: 'New (Old) Whip'
Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga joker
Zazie Beetz Praises 'Joker' Sequel Costar Lady Gaga as 'Very Grounded' on Set: 'She’s Just Stefani'
Miriam Margoyles, Janelle Monae and Rina Sawayama cover British Vogue
Miriam Margolyes Says She's 'Never Had Any Shame About Being Gay': 'It Gives Us an Edge'
Eric McCormack & Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Says Eric McCormack Sent Him the 'Funniest Text' After Tony Win: 'I Died Laughing' (Exclusive)
French Actress Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake put on a loved up display during their morning coffee run In New York City, USA.
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out with Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake in New York City: Photos
They Cloned Tyrone - (L to R) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Uncover a Mystery in Netflix's Wild 'They Cloned Tyrone' Trailer