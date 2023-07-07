Tom Colicchio on 'Top Chef' After Padma Lakshmi’s Exit: ‘I Have Some Ideas'

Tom Colicchio is looking forward to the future of Top Chef.

In early June, Padma Lakshmi, the Bravo series's longtime host, announced that she would be leaving after the 20th season. Colicchio, 60, who has been a judge since season 1 while Lakshmi, 52, joined in season 2, had little heads up about her decision to exit, according Esquire.

Colicchio welcomed the outlet on his boat for a three-day fishing trip from Edenton, North Carolina to Shinnecock Canal Marina. There, a reporter asked the chef how he felt about Lakshmi's departure.

“A producer called me just before it went public to tell me,” he said.

After a long silence, reports Esquire, Colicchio added that it could be an opportunity for positive change.

“I’ve been doing the show since Day 1,” he said. “I have some ideas. For instance, doesn’t it make sense that the challenges should be judged cumulatively? I don’t think it’s right that you make one bad dish after making great food all season and you get eliminated?”

Lakshmi released a statement on Twitter announcing her leave from the show once season 20 wrapped.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” she wrote. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning Hulu series.

Lakshmi was the host of Top Chef starting from its second season in 2006. The first season was hosted by Katie Lee Biegel. Lakshmi joined the veteran judges Colicchio and Gail Simmons on the show.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lakshmi shared some of her feelings about the decision to leave after 17 years.

“The last challenging thing I did was say goodbye to Top Chef,” she said. “We all grew up on that show. It’s very bittersweet.”

Following Lakshmi's announcement, Simmons told PEOPLE that she was "sad."

"She's my friend and we've had so much fun together," Simmons, 47, said on the red carpet at the 2023 James Beard Awards in Chicago, which she hosted alongside chefs Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi and Andrew Zimmern.

"I still have her phone number, we still hang out,” she added. “She's not leaving the world!"

Former Top Chef finalist Adjepong, 35, praised Lakshmi, too, describing her work as "an incredible fixture not only for the franchise but for food TV, period."

"I wish her nothing but love and success in all the endeavors she does," he added. "She has a lot of projects she's working on, like her show Taste the Nation, and I'm sure she'll continue to impress us."

Season 20 of Top Chef aired its finale on June 8 and crowned Buddha Lo as the first-ever Top Chef World All-Star.