Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'

Tom Brady is enjoying vacation life with his kids.

On Wednesday, the Super Bowl champ, 45, posted videos to his Instagram story that showed his three kids — Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — having fun on vacation together, using handheld jet skis to propel through the water and jumping off the side of a boat into the ocean.

Taking the video from afar, the football player hilariously captioned his video, "J B and V ❤️️❤️️❤️️ Not sure if this is good parenting or bad 🤣🤣🤣."

"Def def good parenting ❤️️❤️️❤️️ 🤣🤣🤣," Brady later affirmed as he took a video of his three kids jumping off the side of the boat together.

Instagram/tombrady

In a third video, Brady filmed his daughter Vivian jumping into the water. "And the MVP of the day...VIVI LAKE ❤️️❤️️."

Brady shares son Benjamin, as well as daughter Vivian, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He is also dad to son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this week, Brady shared a messy-haired selfie with son Jack, with the two sporting similar smiles as they stood side-by-side.

"Growing up too fast Jackie, but ... still looking for the first 🏀 win against me 🤣🤣🤣," Brady jokingly captioned the shot.

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on becoming a dad for the first time when he and Moynahan welcomed their son Jack.

Tom Brady/Instagram

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud," the quarterback continued, referencing his two younger children.

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."