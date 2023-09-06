Tom Brady Told Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Shedeur Sanders ‘Don’t Be Satisfied’ Following Win Over TCU

The football star opened up about the text he received from the NFL legend after his team’s victory on Saturday

Published on September 6, 2023
Tom Brady at the premiere of "80 For Brady" ; Shedeur Sanders attend Angel Reese's 21st Birthday Celebration
Tom Brady at the premiere of "80 For Brady" in California in January 2023. Shedeur Sanders attend Angel Reese's 21st Birthday Celebration in Atlanta in May 2023.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage

Shedeur Sanders received advice from none other than Tom Brady following his team’s win against the TCU Horned Frogs over the weekend.

The 21-year-old Colorado Buffaloes quarterback — and son of head coach Deion Sanders — told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that the football legend sent a three-word text message.

“He texted me after the game, ‘Don’t be satisfied,’” Sanders said at the conference, which was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “It was cool hearing from him, knowing he’s still watching and stuff like that.” 

“Just working with him, it really just helped me just understand, don’t focus on the good things,” he added. “Focus on the bad things. Focus on the things that we weren’t able to do at a high level.”

After announcing his retirement from the NFL for a second time in February, Brady, 46, has spoken candidly about his place in the sports world, along with the decision to help people following in his footsteps.

“I'm always gonna love throwing that ball,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion told co-host Jim Gray on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, noting he'd played football for 32 years — “high school, college, and then obviously 20 years in New England.” 

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady".

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brady also told Gray that he plays football with son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex-Gisele Bündchen — he also has two other children: Vivian Lake, 10, with Bündchen, and John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan — and opened up about his son's sporting aspirations during the SiriusXM interview.

“My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard,” Brady continued. “And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents.”

"My daughter's got me kicking the soccer ball,” he said, adding, “And [I’m] really enjoying this new experience. And there's so much to life that is here to live. And I was very blessed to play for as long as I did, and I loved it.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers alum will be on the other side of the sports fence soon, as he is set to join the Fox Sports broadcasting team in 2024. "Now I get to see other guys do it, and I also get to see football from a different perspective," he told Gray during the SiriusXM chat. "I'll be on Fox next year, so I have a chance to really sit back and watch and learn a different career."

"You know, I used to watch it from the lens of a quarterback," he continued. "Now I see it more from maybe broadcasting, but also as a fan, and then also still from a quarterback. So maybe a few different perspectives to learn, which will be a really fun thing.”

Brady said he's focused on transitioning “into different things.” 

“I mean, a lot of it's a redirection into different areas of life,” he said on SiriusXM. “I would say the competitiveness. Nothing's ever gonna be like running out in front of 70,000 people screaming, ’Let's f------ go!’ And I mean, that chapter is unbelievable. And I've done it longer than anyone else, and I had so much fun.”

