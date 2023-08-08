Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!

"It was another special reminder that life is truly about relationships and memories," the football player shared on Instagram

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is reflecting on a trip of a lifetime as he celebrates his 46th birthday with his kids.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champ posted a series of photos from his vacation to Tanzania with his daughter Vivian, 10, and son Jack, 15, on his Instagram.

In the carousel of pictures, Brady smiles as he holds Vivian on his shoulders, snaps a picture while she pets a goat, poses with his two kids and takes beautiful pictures of the wildlife and scenery.

In one photo, Vivian sits on a chair as a herd of elephants passes her by. "What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent...Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories," he began his lengthy caption.

Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari

Tom Brady/Instagram

"This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn't imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has...I've experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with."

"My children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life. To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning," Brady wrote.

"Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with. They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!"

“The life you lead, is the lesson you teach,” he said in his caption.

“If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?”

"I've had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life. Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years," the football player continued. "I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Brady shares his daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and his son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In June, Brady told PEOPLE about his travel plans for the summer with all three kids, saying they've "got lots of good plans," from their trip to Disneyland that month to "going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," he said with a laugh. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

