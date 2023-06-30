Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is still eating like a champion, despite his retirement in February after 23 seasons in the NFL

Published on June 30, 2023
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Once a meal for the champion, always a meal for the champion.

For a seven-time Super Bowl winner who played 23 seasons in the NFL — and dominated until his retirement at age 45 — it only makes sense that Tom Brady made a healthy diet his priority, aiding to his legendary longevity in the game.

But just because the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback hung up his cleats in February, it doesn't mean he's throwing his healthy habits away. Brady tells PEOPLE that he plans to keep up his NFL diet in retirement.

Brady has been known to steer clear of specific food groupings like white sugar, dairy, white flour, iodized salt and caffeine. Famously, he's also avoided nightshade vegetables and fan-favorites like strawberries.

To many, his meticulous menu might be viewed as strict — but to Brady, it's anything but that.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," he tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

Brady — a busy father of three kids, who has been spending his post-retirement time on other sports like golf and pickleball — explained that his "love" of being "very active" is the reason he continues to consume a similar diet to his playing days. "I think what I put in my body is very important," he says.

While the longtime New England Patriot said that his adherence to a healthy diet was essential when he was professionally playing because "my body was my asset," he admits that "it's a little different now" that he's retired. Brady notes, however, "I still want to maintain."

"I've developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them," he adds.

As for the infamous forbidden fruit, strawberries? He was simply never a fan. " I just didn't like the taste," he explains.

As another NFL season quickly approaches, Brady also talked with PEOPLE about the first summer he's had to himself since retiring from football after 23 seasons. "I'm taking it every day just one day at a time," Brady tells PEOPLE exclusively at the Fanatics Merch Madness event.

"I love my time with my family and trying to get some work things done. I'm still staying pretty busy," he adds.

Brady — who confirmed he has "a lot" of fun-filled plans with the family this summer — shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, with actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

