Tom Brady Spending His 46th Birthday in Africa with Daughter Vivian: Source

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is continuing his safari vacation for his first birthday since his NFL retirement

Published on August 3, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Tom Brady
Tom Brady. Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

It’s another trip around the sun for the GOAT — and this time, he's spending the day in Africa!

Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday — his first since retiring from the NFL and since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen — across the Atlantic, as he continues his safari vacation with daughter Vivian, a source tells PEOPLE.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner shares Vivian, 10, along with son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen, and his older son Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this week, Brady shared a glimpse of his father-daughter safari excursion with Vivian, which has been in Tanzania, on Instagram.

The pair checked out some big cats before enjoying the zebras, which are Brady's favorite members of the animal kingdom, according to Vivian. In one story, a handwritten message in the sand at the safari read, "My dad loves zebras."

Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation

Tom Brady/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brady told PEOPLE in June about his big travel plans for the summer with all three kids, saying they've "got lots of good plans," from their trip to Disneyland that month to "going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," he said with a laugh. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

On Instagram Thursday, Brady was re-sharing celebratory birthday posts from his former team the New England Patriots, the NFL and from his new team, the Birmingham City Football Club, a British soccer club he announced a part ownership in that morning.

Brady admitted that he’s still “got a lot to learn” about managing a soccer club, but added that he does “know a few things about winning" and is dedicated to helping the team, which hasn’t won a League Cup since 2011, make a turnaround.  

The big day comes amid an already celebratory summer for the future Hall of Famer, who has recently been romantically linked with model Irina Shayk. A source previously told PEOPLE the two share a “spark.”

"There is an attraction," according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk, 37, "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began.

