Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Take Turns Jumping off a Yacht into the Sea on Grecian Vacation

Tom Brady was inspired by one son and joined by the other in jumping off the boat into the Adriatic Sea

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on June 23, 2023 03:14PM EDT
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece
Photo:

Instagram/tombrady

Tom Brady and his kids are living their best life on vacation.

On Thursday, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, shared video on his Instagram Story of him and his sons Benjamin, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, jumping off the yacht are traveling on through Greece.

"Like son..." he began, showing Jack's jump before showing off one of his own and adding, "Like Father."

Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece

Instagram/tombrady

He then showed off another jump from younger son Ben, writing, "Like son who is a little more 🐵 actually ❤️❤️."

The day prior, the football pro shared photos of the boys, along with sister Vivian, 10, using handheld jet skis to propel through the water and jumping off the side of the boat.

Taking the video from afar, the football player hilariously captioned his video, "J B and V ❤️️❤️️❤️️ Not sure if this is good parenting or bad 🤣🤣🤣."

Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece

Instagram/tombrady

"Def def good parenting ❤️️❤️️❤️️ 🤣🤣🤣," Brady later affirmed as he took a video of his three kids jumping off the side of the boat together.

Brady shares Ben and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen, and shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of last month, the father of three reflected on his journey as a dad.

Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece

Instagram/tombrady

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud."

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."

