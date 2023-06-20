Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has on the Teen

Tom Brady is enjoying some friendly competition with his oldest.

On Sunday, the retired NFL star, 45, shared a messy-haired selfie with son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, with the two sporting similar smiles as they stood side-by-side.

"Growing up too fast Jackie, but ... still looking for the first 🏀 win against me 🤣🤣🤣," Brady jokingly captioned the shot.

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on becoming a dad for the first time when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son.

Tom Brady and son Jack. Instagram/tombrady

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud," the quarterback continued, referencing his two younger children, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."

Tom Brady/Instagram

Earlier this month, Brady revealed that his son Jack might not continue to play football in the future.

"Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," Brady told PEOPLE. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse ... basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student."

"Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible," he added.