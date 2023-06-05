Tom Brady Enjoys Disney World with His Kids, Jokes They Didn't Warn Him About Tower of Terror: Photos

The retired athlete enjoyed a day of fun with two of his kids at Disney World, sharing several photos on Instagram

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on June 5, 2023 02:33 PM
tom brady and kids at disneyland
Tom Brady, son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian. Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady and his kids are living it up at Disney World.

The retired athlete, 45, posted various photos and videos from their trip on his Instagram Monday, writing, "The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being “mad chill”) 😂."

The post begins with a snap of an excited Brady and daughter Vivian, 10, on a ride, followed by a video of the duo yelling while on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™. Another photo shows Brady, Vivian, and younger son Benjamin, 13, posing in front of Cinderella Castle.

Brady can also be seen walking with his arm around Benjamin, as well as visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with his two youngest kids.

He shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and older son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

tom brady and kids at disneyland
Tom Brady with son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady/Instagram

The five-time Super Bowl MVP champ recently spoke to PEOPLE about his kids and his partnership with Hertz on the “Hertz. Let’s Go Show," hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji.

"Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," Brady told PEOPLE. "I love all the different arts for sure, I'm just not great at many of them."

He added that his three kids enjoy "a lot of piano and a lot of singing."

"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," Brady shared. "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

tom brady and kids at disneyland
Tom Brady with daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady/Instagram

"And I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know. You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to," he continued. "So seeing them exposed to these things makes me enjoy it more."

The father of three also said he feels "more engaged" in his kids' interests.

"It allows me to pay more attention to the things that they're interested in. And it helps us grow in a lot of ways that we didn't think were possible had we not had these little amazing beings that come into our life," he added.

