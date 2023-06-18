Tom Brady Says 'Being a Dad Is the Best Thing in My Life' in Sweet Father's Day Post

Tom Brady is marking Father's Day!

The retired NFL star, 45, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, in which he celebrated the annual holiday by paying tribute to his dad and honoring his own role as a father.

Sharing a carousel of photos that included shots of his dad, Tom Brady Sr., as well as various images of his three kids — daughter Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 15 — Brady began his caption, writing, "On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up."

"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," he continued. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most."

Added Brady: "Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Mother's Day this year, Brady celebrated both of his exes, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, with a post on Instagram.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Alongside the photograph of Bündchen, 42, and Moynahan, 52, posing with him and son Jack, Brady also shared an image of himself with his mother Galynn, as well as other loving family snapshots.

Tom Brady/instagram

On a recent episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the former quarterback opened up about his parenting priorities, saying he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce last October.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

For Brady, that includes encouraging his kids' passions — even though he admitted that he "never imagined" his oldest son Jack would take an interest in football.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop," he said on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"Getting out there and watching him play [football[ has been so much fun for me," Brady previously said. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends."

