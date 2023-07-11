Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids

Tom Brady's kids are getting a taste of country life!

On Tuesday, the retired pro football player, 45, shared videos to his Instagram Story of his riverside vacation with all three of his kids.

In one video, his son Jack, 15, jumps into the water with a friend while his other son Benjamin, 13, watches from the dock. Brady's daughter Vivian, 10, quickly follows her older brother into the water.

"😂😂," he wrote across the video,

The Super Bowl champ also posted a photo of his son, whom he affectionally calls Jackie, on the shooting range, writing "❤️️❤️️" on the picture.

Tom Brady/Instagram

Over the weekend, Brady also shared a sweet photo of Vivian to his Instagram Story as she played with a white rabbit. "My forever 😇❤️️❤️️❤️️," he captioned the photo.

Brady shares his kids Vivian and Benjamin with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He is also dad to son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On the Fourth of July, Brady shared some love for his mom Galynn Patricia Brady by sharing photos of all three of his kids. While penning a tribute to her in his Instagram caption, the quarterback shared photos of each of his kids with their grandmother.

In June, Brady posted similar photos and videos of his kids jumping off a yacht in Greece. "Like son..." he began, showing Jack's jump before showing off one of his own and adding, "Like Father."

Tom Brady/Instagram

He then showed off another jump from younger son Ben, writing, "Like son who is a little more 🐵 actually ❤️❤️."

At the end of May, Brady reflected on his parenting journey as part of a Father's Day campaign for Brady Brand. "When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud."

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."