Tom Brady Shares Photos from Africa Birthday Trip, Says It's 'Reminder That Life Is TRULY About Relationships'

As the NFL prepares to kick off the first season in nearly a quarter of a century without Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback is reflecting on his own milestones — and giving thanks for his “blessings.”



On Instagram Tuesday, the retired athlete, 46, posted a carousel of photos from his recent African safari in Tanzania, which he took with his son Jack, 15, and daughter Vivian, 10, during the week of his birthday.

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa 🖤🖤🖤,” Brady wrote. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has.”

He continued, “I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

In the first image, the father of three can be seen smiling for the camera with Vivian, while other shots depict highlights from their trip — which included lions, elephants, zebras and other native animals.

Jack, nearly as tall as Tom, makes an appearance in one photo, draping his arm on his dad’s shoulder, while his younger sister looks on. (Brady's son Benjamin, 13, stayed back to spend time with friends after trips to Europe and Big Sky, Montana, with his dad earlier this summer, a source tells PEOPLE.)

Tom Brady/Instagram

A helicopter, a local tribe, and a luxurious-looking jeep — complete with a full bar — make cameo appearances among the gallery of images.

For Brady, the trip comes amid a busy summer and one week after the former NFL star was spotted cozying up to model Irina Shayk in Los Angeles.

Since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares Vivian and Benjamin, and his retirement from football, Brady has said he would make his kids (he shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan) a priority.

In June, he offered a glimpse of their vacation plans to come.

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," he told PEOPLE with a laugh at the time. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."