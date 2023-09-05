Tom Brady Reveals Younger Son Ben Is Playing Football This Year — and Wants to 'Be Like Gronk'

Tom Brady's son has a new football icon to look up to — Gronk!

On Monday's season opener of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady, 46, opened up about his transition into retirement, revealing that he's been coping by playing football with his younger son Benjamin, 13.

"I'm always gonna love throwing that ball," Brady began. "My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard."

"And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist."

"And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.' And I was like, 'What do you wanna play?' And he was like, 'Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!'" the former NFL player said.

"So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it," Brady added.

Brady shares Benjamin and daVivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

This summer, the Super Bowl champ shared several photos from his vacations with his three kids. On a beach trip, Brady posted a picture of his sons Jack and Benjamin as they walked side by side down a boardwalk toward the beach.

The proud father simply captioned the photo, "❤️️❤️️."

In another photo from the same trip, Brady's daughter Vivian pet a horse while standing in a stable. Similar to the first photo, the football player captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

A few weeks before that, the proud dad shared photos and videos of his kids jumping into a river. In one video, Jack jumped into the water with a friend while Benjamin watched from the dock. Vivian quickly followed her older brother into the water.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Brady opened up about how his kids love playing music. "Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," he said. "I love all the different arts for sure, I'm just not great at many of them."

"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," Brady shared. "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

"And I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know. You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to," he continued. "So seeing them exposed to these things makes me enjoy it more."