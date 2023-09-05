Tom Brady Reveals Younger Son Ben Is Playing Football This Year — and Wants to 'Be Like Gronk'

The retired NFL star shares his son Ben and his daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 5, 2023 11:39AM EDT
tom brady, benjamin brady
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady's son has a new football icon to look up to — Gronk!

On Monday's season opener of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady, 46, opened up about his transition into retirement, revealing that he's been coping by playing football with his younger son Benjamin, 13.

"I'm always gonna love throwing that ball," Brady began. "My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard."

"And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist."

"And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.' And I was like, 'What do you wanna play?' And he was like, 'Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!'" the former NFL player said.

"So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it," Brady added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady shares Benjamin and daVivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

This summer, the Super Bowl champ shared several photos from his vacations with his three kids. On a beach trip, Brady posted a picture of his sons Jack and Benjamin as they walked side by side down a boardwalk toward the beach.

The proud father simply captioned the photo, "❤️️❤️️."

In another photo from the same trip, Brady's daughter Vivian pet a horse while standing in a stable. Similar to the first photo, the football player captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

A few weeks before that, the proud dad shared photos and videos of his kids jumping into a river. In one video, Jack jumped into the water with a friend while Benjamin watched from the dock. Vivian quickly followed her older brother into the water.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Brady opened up about how his kids love playing music. "Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," he said. "I love all the different arts for sure, I'm just not great at many of them."

"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," Brady shared. "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

"And I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know. You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to," he continued. "So seeing them exposed to these things makes me enjoy it more."

Related Articles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires
Seal with his and Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni
Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'
Khloe and True make pasta
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, Helps Her Mom Make Homemade Pizza While on Italian Vacation
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Accuses Janelle of 'Cheating Me Out of Contact with My Family' in Heated Argument
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Mama and Dada'
Cardi B Posts Sweet Video With Son Wave Ahead of His 2nd Birthday
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Son Wave Saying He's Turning '2' Ahead of His Birthday
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'
Tamera Mowry-Housely's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes By So Fast'
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones First Birthday After Recent Surgery
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: 'The Most Generous Soul'
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed'
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her