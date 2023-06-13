Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'

The Super Bowl champ teamed up with his father, Tom Brady Sr., to talk about what being a father means to them

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 13, 2023 11:36AM EDT
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady is honoring where he came from.

On May 31, the Super Bowl champion, 45, posted a video to his Instagram as part of his apparel brand Brady's Father's Day promotion. In the video, Brady and his father Tom Brady Sr., 79, talk about what being a father means to them.

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," the football player said of his 15-year-old son. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud," the quarterback continued.

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."

The video cuts between Brady's commentary and his father's. Brady Sr. begins by saying, "Starting with our oldest Maureen, the gift of being a parent is the greatest gift that anybody can have."

"And then through Julie and through Nancy, then obviously with Tommy, gave me a chance to have four new best friends in my life," he said. "Four wonderful children and 10 magnificent grandchildren, each one of whom gives me overwhelming joy."

Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42.

Earlier this month, Brady revealed that his son Jack might not continue to play football in the future. "Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," Brady told PEOPLE. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student."

"Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible," he added.

