Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Nearly As Tall as Him but 'Not Yet': 'I'm Still Here'

The former NFL player showcased his son's height in a fun Instagram Story on Thursday

Published on June 9, 2023 12:53 AM
Tom Brady and his older son are almost identical!

In a fun snap shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, the retired NFL star, 45, revealed that his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, is nearly as tall as him.

The dad of three shared a photo of the two standing with their backs against one another alongside the text, "Not yet kid!! I'm still here," and a series of laughing faces and red heart emojis.

The former quarterback shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and is also a parent to daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen.

While Brady and his older son might not share the same height, they do share a love of football.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play, and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," Brady said during an episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in October.

While he noted that he "never imagined" his son would play football, he shared with PEOPLE earlier this month that his athletic interests have also evolved into other sports.

tom brady and kids at disneyland

Tom Brady/Instagram

"Yeah, he played this last year, and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," he confessed. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student."

"Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom, just to support that is the best thing possible."

