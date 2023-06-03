Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack May Not Continue Football, Will 'Support' Him in 'Whatever He Chooses' (Exclusive)

The football player shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

By Hannah Sacks
and
Published on June 3, 2023 08:22 AM
Tom Brady, Jack Brady
Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty; Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is proving that he's a supportive dad.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about his appearance on the "Hertz. Let's Go Show," the football player, 45, revealed that his son Jack, 15, may not continue playing football despite his previous interest in the sport.

"Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," Brady tells PEOPLE about Jack's potential football future. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student."

"Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible," he adds.

Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady/instagram

On Mother's Day this year, Brady shared a sweet moment between his mom Galynn Patricia Brady and son Jack on his Instagram.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

In his post, Brady also honored ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — mom to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — by sharing photos of them with their kids — as well as photos of Brady, Bündchen, and Moynahan that celebrated their blended family.

tom brady, jack brady
tom brady/instagram

On an October episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady revealed that Jack, a high school freshman, was playing as free safety and quarterback.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," said the football pro at the time.

The former quarterback also oted that he "never imagined" his son would play football.

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he said. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.
