Tom Brady Says He 'Definitely Needed ALOT of Electrolytes' After Star-Studded Fourth of July Party

Tom Brady is recovering from the Fourth!

The retired NFL quarterback, 45, seemingly enjoyed the holiday alongside a bevy of celebrities and athletes at Michael Rubin’s annual, exclusive white party on Monday in the Hamptons.

“Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin,” Brady wrote on Instagram about the CEO of Fanatics and former owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. “Definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸”

In a carousel of snaps, the former quarterback sported the requisite all-white attire — t-shirt, jeans, Nikes and a lightweight sweater — alongside NBA stars James Harden and Devin Booker, plus JAY-Z, Travis Scott and Quavo.

Brady also posed with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, shared a private moment with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and reunited with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

NBA stars Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Joel Embiid were also among the guests at the party, as well as NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Damar Hamlin, according to Sports Illustrated.

Michael Rubin

Held at the 50-year-old Rubin’s $50 million home, the event also drew Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, La La Anthony, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio, SI reported.

For Brady, indulging is not usually part of his game plan.

The future Hall of Famer told PEOPLE recently that he plans to continue his dedication to his infamously meticulous diet, where he steers clear of white sugar, dairy, white flour, iodized salt and caffeine.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."