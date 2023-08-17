Tom Brady Poses with Daughter Vivian in Backstage Photo with Blackpink: 'New Gig in Retirement'

The dad of three looked out of his element at the MetLife event, but still managed to get some perks for his little girl

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Tom Brady Poses with Excited Daughter Vivan and Friend as They Meet Blackpink
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady helped make one of his little girl's dreams come true.

Not only did the retired NFL star, 45, treat daughter Vivian, 10, and a friend to see Blackpink's sold-out MetLife Stadium concert on Friday night, but he even got the pair backstage.

Posing in a photo with the band and the two girls, Brady joked it could be his "new gig in retirement."

"@tombrady the newest member of @blackpinkofficial? 🤔😂" the NFL and Brady captioned the shot in a joint Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday morning, Brady responded to a tweet that featured a fan-taken photo of himself standing on the floor of the venue. Wearing a black cap and a white T-shirt, the athlete could be seen staring up at the stadium's stage while surrounded by fans of the K-pop supergroup.

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂," Brady joked in response to the photo on Twitter.

Brady told PEOPLE in June that he and his kids have "got lots of good plans" for summer travels, from a journey to Disneyland, to a trip to Brazil with their mom and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

He shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen, 43, and is also a dad to his eldest son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," Brady said at the time. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to BLACKPINKâs Sold Out Concert at MetLife Stadium
Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to Blackpink's Sold-Out MetLife Stadium Concert
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Spending His 46th Birthday in Africa with Daughter Vivian: Source
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says Son Benjamin, 13, Faced 'Athletic Pressure' and Bullying as Tom Brady's Son
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Sits Out Lavish Trips to Africa, Brazil with Parents (Exclusive)
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Father-Daughter Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to ‘Be Happy’ amid Irina Shayk Dating Rumors: Exclusive Source
Irina Shayk gets picked up by Tom Brady Friday evening at The Bel Air Hotel
Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
Tom Brady Hertz ads 2023
Tom Brady Says Kids Have a 'Good Summer Lined Up' Splitting Travels with Mom Gisele Bündchen (Exclusive)
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Enjoys Football Catch in the Pool with 10-Year-Old Daughter Vivian
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
tom brady and kids at disneyland
Tom Brady Enjoys Disney World with His Kids, Jokes They Didn't Warn Him About Tower of Terror: Photos
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin Snuggled Up with the Family's New Kitten