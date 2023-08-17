Tom Brady Poses with Daughter Vivian in Backstage Photo with Blackpink: 'New Gig in Retirement'

Tom Brady helped make one of his little girl's dreams come true.

Not only did the retired NFL star, 45, treat daughter Vivian, 10, and a friend to see Blackpink's sold-out MetLife Stadium concert on Friday night, but he even got the pair backstage.

Posing in a photo with the band and the two girls, Brady joked it could be his "new gig in retirement."

"@tombrady the newest member of @blackpinkofficial? 🤔😂" the NFL and Brady captioned the shot in a joint Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday morning, Brady responded to a tweet that featured a fan-taken photo of himself standing on the floor of the venue. Wearing a black cap and a white T-shirt, the athlete could be seen staring up at the stadium's stage while surrounded by fans of the K-pop supergroup.

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂," Brady joked in response to the photo on Twitter.

Brady told PEOPLE in June that he and his kids have "got lots of good plans" for summer travels, from a journey to Disneyland, to a trip to Brazil with their mom and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

He shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen, 43, and is also a dad to his eldest son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," Brady said at the time. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."