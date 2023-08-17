Celebrity Parents Tom Brady Poses with Daughter Vivian in Backstage Photo with Blackpink: 'New Gig in Retirement' The dad of three looked out of his element at the MetLife event, but still managed to get some perks for his little girl By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 03:42PM EDT Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady helped make one of his little girl's dreams come true. Not only did the retired NFL star, 45, treat daughter Vivian, 10, and a friend to see Blackpink's sold-out MetLife Stadium concert on Friday night, but he even got the pair backstage. Posing in a photo with the band and the two girls, Brady joked it could be his "new gig in retirement." "@tombrady the newest member of @blackpinkofficial? 🤔😂" the NFL and Brady captioned the shot in a joint Instagram post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has on the Teen On Saturday morning, Brady responded to a tweet that featured a fan-taken photo of himself standing on the floor of the venue. Wearing a black cap and a white T-shirt, the athlete could be seen staring up at the stadium's stage while surrounded by fans of the K-pop supergroup. "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂," Brady joked in response to the photo on Twitter. Brady told PEOPLE in June that he and his kids have "got lots of good plans" for summer travels, from a journey to Disneyland, to a trip to Brazil with their mom and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. He shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen, 43, and is also a dad to his eldest son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. "These kids have a really good summer lined up," Brady said at the time. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."