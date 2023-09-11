Tom Brady Shares Photo with All Three Kids as They Pose at Top of Gillette Stadium at Patriots Opener

Brady is dad to daughter Vivian and sons Jack and Benjamin

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on September 11, 2023 01:44PM EDT
brady and family photo
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is sharing a special moment with all three of his kids.

On Monday, the Super Bowl champ, 46, shared a carousel of photos to his Instagram after he was honored on Sunday at the New England Patriots 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium. In the first photo, Brady wears a blue Patriots jacket and stands next to his son Jack, 16. Son Benjamin, 13, stands in front of Jack and wears a matching jacket with his dad as sister Vivian, 10, puts a hand on his shoulder and leans in.

In another photo, Brady and his kids wearing matching jerseys and pose on the field in front of his championship trophies.

"I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that," Brady wrote in his caption.

Brady shares his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

At the event on Sunday, Brady was honored during a halftime ceremony. The retired quarterback hugged each of his children as he arrived at the podium. Vivian was seen cheering for her dad as he prepared to speak, and Brady later wrapped his arm around his daughter and gave her a tender kiss on the head.

The proud father also affectionately ran his hand through Benjamin's hair. At one point, all three siblings hugged each other from the side as they listened to their dad speak.

This past month, Brady opened up about his transition into retirement, revealing that he's been coping by playing football with Benjamin.

"I'm always gonna love throwing that ball," Brady shared during the season opener of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard."

"And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist."

"And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.' And I was like, 'What do you wanna play?' And he was like, 'Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!'" the former NFL player said.

"So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it," Brady added.

