Tom Brady Posts Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin Snuggled Up with the Family's New Kitten

The football player and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese kittens in mid-February

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 31, 2023 02:49 PM
Tom Brady
Photo:

 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images;Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady and his kids are feline the kitten love!

The Super Bowl champ, 45, posted a photo to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that featured one of the family's newest additions — their Siamese-mix kitten. In the photo, Brady's son Benjamin, 13, holds the kitten up to his face to plant a sweet kiss. The kitten has its head turned towards the camera as Benjamin sits cross-legged on a bed.

"❤️️❤️️❤️️," Brady captioned the image.

Brady shares sons Benjamin and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady kids

Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady first revealed earlier this year that he adopted the two kittens in an Instagram post. In the post, Brady suggested that daughter Vivian was the mastermind behind the kittens' adoption.

"Vivi wins again," the newly retired NFL quarterback shared at the time.

Brady thanked his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Logan Ryan and Logan's wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, for their involvement with the adoption in another post. "This is what my mornings are like now," he said.

The football star also tagged the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the felines' former shelter, letting the Florida facility know the cats "are in good loving hands." Brady and Vivian volunteered at the shelter throughout the athlete's final NFL season, Ashley previously revealed.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in November after a period of separation. After the divorce was final, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Bradyremained in Tampa and Bündchen lives about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

