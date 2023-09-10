Tom Brady's Three Kids Make Appearance at Patriots Home Opener as Dad Gets Special Team Honor

Tom Brady had his three kids by his side as he was honored at the New England Patriots' 2023 home opener.

The former NFL star, 46, was celebrated during a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, where his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 16, made an appearance in support of their dad. The trio donned matching Patriots jerseys with Brady's old number, 12.

The retired quarterback hugged each of his children as he arrived at the podium. Vivian could be seen cheering for her dad as he prepared to speak, and Brady later wrapped his arm around his daughter and gave her a tender kiss on the head. He also affectionately ran his hand through Benjamin's hair. At one point, all three siblings hugged each other from the side as they listened to their dad speak.



Tom Brady's three kids joined him at Gillette Stadium during his special honor. New England Patriots/Youtube

Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, and son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

The Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He won six Super Bowls with the team before his surprise announcement in 2020 that he'd join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Florida team in 2020 and was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. With the victory, he became the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback, at age 43.

In February, the legendary quarterback announced his second retirement from the NFL in an emotional video posted on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Brady opened up about his transition into retirement, revealing that he's been coping by playing football with Benjamin.

"I'm always gonna love throwing that ball," Brady shared during the season opener of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard."

"And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist."

"And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.' And I was like, 'What do you wanna play?' And he was like, 'Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!'" the former NFL player said.

"So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it," Brady added.

