Tom Brady Says Kids Have a 'Good Summer Lined Up' Splitting Travels with Mom Gisele Bündchen (Exclusive)

Tom Brady tells PEOPLE about how he and ex Gisele Bündchen are keeping their kids busy in the outdoors this summer

By
and
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 1, 2023 05:35 PM

Tom Brady's kids have a stacked summer ahead of them.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Hertz for the "Hertz. Let's Go!" campaign — the latest series of new digital ads feature the retired NFL star, 45, — Brady talked about travel plans with his two younger kids — daughter Vivian, 10 and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen — this summer.

"I've got my little calendar right here," the football icon tells PEOPLE. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

Tom Brady Hertz ads 2023

courtesy hertz

When they get back to Brady, they're "going with me to Europe."

"They got lots of good plans," he says with a laugh. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."

Brady says his kids love embracing the outdoors and being active.

"It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil," he shares.

Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin and Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels with a Friend
Tom Brady/instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that's the way we all connect right now is with our devices, but also balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too."

The kids have benefitted from "living on the beach," adding, "They have a lot of things they can do in their backyard. It's fun."

"It's very different than being in the northeast for all those years where we just didn't have a lot of those types of activities," he notes. "So I think now that there's more of those things, I definitely find it enjoyable. I think they definitely enjoy their time out there for sure."

In addition to Vivian and Benjamin, Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

