Tom Brady Jokes Daughter, 10, Will 'Probably Kill Me One Day' for Sharing Silly Selfie of Them

The athlete brought two of his kids, daughter Vivian and son Benjamin to watch the New York Philharmonic perform in Central Park

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 16, 2023 02:59PM EDT
tom brady selfie with kids
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is enjoying some quality time with his kids ahead of Father's Day.

On Thursday, the athlete, 45, brought daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to enjoy a performance of the New York Philharmonic in Central Park in New York City.

Brady shared a sweet snap of Vivian leaning against Benjamin, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, during the outdoor performance, adding some heart emojis on his Instagram Story.

"Just missing Jackie ❤️," he wrote, referencing his older son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

tom brady selfie with kids

Tom Brady/Instagram

The former football star also included a silly selfie with Vivian, in which they both make funny faces at the camera.

"I know you will probably kill me one day for this but you are adorable girlie girl ❤️❤️❤️," Brady wrote.

Earlier this month, the retired athlete posted various photos and videos from their trip on his Instagram, writing, "The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being “mad chill”) 😂."

The post began with a snap of an excited Brady and daughter Vivian on a ride, followed by a video of the duo yelling while on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™. Another photo showed Brady, Vivian, and Benjamin posing in front of Cinderella Castle.

Brady could also be seen walking with his arm around Benjamin, as well as visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with his two youngest kids.

Related Articles
ava sambora; richie sambora; heather locklear
Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora Reunited to Watch Daughter Ava Get Degree in Family Therapy (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics With New Baby
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics of New Baby — See the Sweet Photos!
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani
Gavin Rossdale Says He and Gwen Stefani Have 'Opposing Views' as Parents: 'Really Different People'
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Jordan, 12: 'We Need Your Mom'
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Says Twin Girls, 13, Are ‘Extremely Close’ but ‘Definitely Want Their Own Space’
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival
Conor McGregor and Fianceé Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
Daryl Sabara and son Riley, Father's Day
Daryl Sabara Says Dad Left When He Was 1, Family with Meghan Trainor Lets Him Be 'Dad I Always Wanted'
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
courteney cox and coco
Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'
gigi hadid cake for son khai.
Gigi Hadid Receives Cake with an Adorable Message from Daughter Khai In Honor of Her 28th Birthday
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić's Daughter Adorably Celebrates Award with Him After Championship Win
ludacris and daughter working out
Ludacris Calls Daughter Chance, 11 Months, His 'Personal Trainer' as She Helps Him Work Out