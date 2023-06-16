Tom Brady Jokes Daughter, 10, Will 'Probably Kill Me One Day' for Sharing Silly Selfie of Them

Tom Brady is enjoying some quality time with his kids ahead of Father's Day.

On Thursday, the athlete, 45, brought daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to enjoy a performance of the New York Philharmonic in Central Park in New York City.

Brady shared a sweet snap of Vivian leaning against Benjamin, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, during the outdoor performance, adding some heart emojis on his Instagram Story.

"Just missing Jackie ❤️," he wrote, referencing his older son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady/Instagram

The former football star also included a silly selfie with Vivian, in which they both make funny faces at the camera.

"I know you will probably kill me one day for this but you are adorable girlie girl ❤️❤️❤️," Brady wrote.

Earlier this month, the retired athlete posted various photos and videos from their trip on his Instagram, writing, "The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being “mad chill”) 😂."

The post began with a snap of an excited Brady and daughter Vivian on a ride, followed by a video of the duo yelling while on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™. Another photo showed Brady, Vivian, and Benjamin posing in front of Cinderella Castle.

Brady could also be seen walking with his arm around Benjamin, as well as visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with his two youngest kids.

