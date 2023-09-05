Tom Brady Jokes He’ll ‘Just Come Back and Play Football Again’ After Peyton and Eli Manning Reject Him

The retired NFL QB appears in a hilarious promo video with stars like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's 'ManningCast'

Published on September 5, 2023
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady at the premiere of "80 For Brady" held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Tom Brady is teasing an (unlikely) second unretirement before the NFL season kicks off this week.

The 45-year-old retired quarterback lent his acting chops to a hilarious video promoting the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's ManningCast, in which Brady says he's going back to football after the brothers ignore him at their casting call for a third host.

In the Omaha Productions promo, Peyton, 47, and Eli, 42, hold auditions for that third host slot on their popular series, meeting with celebrities like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne and star athletes like Mike Tyson and LSU's Olivia Dunne.

When the auditions go poorly, Brady is shown seated in the audition waiting room with an adorable golden retriever.

"No, I didn't get the ManningCast job," the retired quarterback says on a phone call before ominous music begins. "I guess I'll just come back and play football again."

While Brady won't be joining the Manning brothers as their co-host, fans can likely look forward to the father of three joining the NFL broadcast booth next year.

In February, Brady said his deal with Fox Sports will begin in 2024 during an interview with FS1's "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd.

"You're on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it's a daily fight," Brady said of his work and recent retirement.

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle SeahawksÂ and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off. Sebastian Widmann/Getty

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career," he continued. "For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, is something that's great for me."

 Brady's deal is reportedly for $375 million over 10 years, per multiple outlets.

As Brady explained, he wanted to "take some time to really learn" what his new career would entail and "become great at what I want to do" before jumping into it.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time and really become [great] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," Brady shared.

