Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spent 48 hours together at a boutique London hotel this week, the Daily Mail reported, just a few weeks after their overnight stay in Los Angeles.

Brady and Shayk spent Sunday and Monday "holed up" at Twenty Two Hotel in London's Mayfair area, the outlet reported. The two left the hotel separately on Tuesday, with the former NFL quarterback leaving through a side entrance at 7:20 a.m., and the Russian model, 37, departing from a different side entrance five minutes earlier.

Brady, 46, had his vehicle already loaded with his luggage and soon made his way to a private airport, where he flew out of the United Kingdom after meeting up with Shayk. He had arrived in London early Sunday morning, according to the Daily Mail, after watching his newly-purchased team Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0.



Shayk, who met Brady at a wedding in June, was previously spotted staying the night at his Los Angeles home in late July. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was photographed caressing Shayk’s face during the meetup as he dropped her back off at a nearby hotel in his Rolls Royce.

An insider tells PEOPLE that Brady and Shayk first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.

Another source told PEOPLE last month that after meeting in June, Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend.

"They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explained last month.

"There is an attraction," the source said, adding that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began after Nahmad's wedding in June.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl previously dated actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Shayk and Cooper, 48, share 6-year-old daughter Lea together.

As for Brady, he finalized his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen last October after 13 years of marriage.

Brady has three kids: John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10. The seven-time Super Bowl winner shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen, and Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

A source told PEOPLE last month that when it comes to Brady, Bündchen, 43, “just wants him to be happy.”