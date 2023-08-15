Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted at a London Hotel After a 48-Hour Stay: Report

A romance has been brewing between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the Russian model since June, sources tell PEOPLE

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 15, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 / Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spent 48 hours together at a boutique London hotel this week, the Daily Mail reported, just a few weeks after their overnight stay in Los Angeles.

Brady and Shayk spent Sunday and Monday "holed up" at Twenty Two Hotel in London's Mayfair area, the outlet reported. The two left the hotel separately on Tuesday, with the former NFL quarterback leaving through a side entrance at 7:20 a.m., and the Russian model, 37, departing from a different side entrance five minutes earlier.

Brady, 46, had his vehicle already loaded with his luggage and soon made his way to a private airport, where he flew out of the United Kingdom after meeting up with Shayk. He had arrived in London early Sunday morning, according to the Daily Mail, after watching his newly-purchased team Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0.

Shayk, who met Brady at a wedding in June, was previously spotted staying the night at his Los Angeles home in late July. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was photographed caressing Shayk’s face during the meetup as he dropped her back off at a nearby hotel in his Rolls Royce.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 / Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Andreas Rentz/Getty

An insider tells PEOPLE that Brady and Shayk first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.

Another source told PEOPLE last month that after meeting in June, Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explained last month.

"There is an attraction," the source said, adding that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began after Nahmad's wedding in June.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl previously dated actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Shayk and Cooper, 48, share 6-year-old daughter Lea together.

As for Brady, he finalized his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen last October after 13 years of marriage. 

Brady has three kids: John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10. The seven-time Super Bowl winner shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen, and Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

A source told PEOPLE last month that when it comes to Brady, Bündchen, 43, “just wants him to be happy.”

Related Articles
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Have Been in Touch 'for a Few Weeks': 'There Is a Spark,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk gets picked up by Tom Brady Friday evening at The Bel Air Hotel
Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to ‘Be Happy’ amid Irina Shayk Dating Rumors: Exclusive Source
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Spending His 46th Birthday in Africa with Daughter Vivian: Source
Tom Brady's Dating History
Tom Brady's Dating History: From Gisele Bündchen to Irina Shayk
Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to BLACKPINKâs Sold Out Concert at MetLife Stadium
Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to Blackpink's Sold-Out MetLife Stadium Concert
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Shares Intimate Photos from Her Trip to Brazil: 'What a Magical Place'
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Take Turns Jumping off a Yacht into the Sea on Grecian Vacation
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)