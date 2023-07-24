Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home

Tom Brady appears to be getting back out there.

The retired NFL star was spotted by paparazzi this weekend cozying up with model Irina Shayk in his car after she stayed the night at a Los Angeles home where he was staying, according to Page Six and other reports.

Nine months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady, 45, was photographed picking up Shayk, 37, at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon before the pair returned to the house for the night. At one traffic stop, Brady was snapped caressing Shayk’s face as the two talked in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce.

Shayk was spotted leaving the next morning, before Brady later picked up the Russian model again on Saturday afternoon, Page Six reports.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl previously dated actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Shayk and Cooper, 48, share 6-year-old daughter Lea together.



Brady has three kids: John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10. The seven-time Super Bowl winner shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen, and Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce last October after 13 years of marriage.

Sources told PEOPLE at the time that Brady was "really trying to fix" their marriage, but at that point it was "too little, too late."

Bündchen told Vanity Fair in March she and her ex "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."

Although the breakup was “tough” for them both, Bündchen told the magazine she and Brady are still a “team.” Brady celebrated Bündchen and Moynahan with a Mother's Day post on Instagram, thanking them both “for setting such an amazing example” for their kids.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced linking Brady to actress Reese Witherspoon and then later Kim Kardashian, though sources told PEOPLE he and Kardashian, 42, are “just friendly.”

Brady has spent much of this year traveling and spending time with his three kids, from beach vacations to concerts in the park.