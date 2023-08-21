Entertainment Sports Tom Brady Is Irina Shayk's 'Dream Guy,' Says Source (Exclusive) The former NFL quarterback and the model first started talking when they were guests at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy in June By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 21, 2023 04:08PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance is going strong. Shayk, 37, is “impressed with Tom,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him." As the summer winds down, the romance between the former NFL quarterback, 46, and the model is seemingly heating up. “They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Last week, the couple were spotted together at a boutique London hotel. Brady and Shayk spent two days together at Twenty Two Hotel in London's Mayfair area before leaving the hotel separately last Tuesday, with the retired athlete photographed leaving through a side entrance at 7:20 a.m., and Shayk departing from a different side entrance five minutes earlier. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted at a London Hotel After a 48-Hour Stay Brady had his vehicle already loaded with his luggage and soon made his way to a private airport, where he flew out of the United Kingdom after meeting up with Shayk. He had arrived in London early Sunday morning after watching his newly purchased team Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0. A source previously told PEOPLE that the two first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy in June. Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk Brady was spotted by paparazzi in late July cozying up with Shayk in his car after they spent the night together, Page Six and others reported. Shortly afterward, a source told PEOPLE at the time that "there is a spark" between the two. The source says Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend. "There is an attraction," according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began. Reps for Shayk and Brady did not immediately respond to a request for comment.