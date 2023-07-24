Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Have Been in Touch 'for a Few Weeks': 'There Is a Spark,' Says Source (Exclusive)

The retired NFL quarterback reportedly invited Shayk to meet him for a romantic weekend in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Published on July 24, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk. Photo:

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

The new summer romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has been brewing for "a few weeks," a source tells PEOPLE.

Shayk, 37, and Brady, 45, "have been in touch for a few weeks," according to the insider, who says "there is a spark" between the model and retired NFL star.

The source says Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend. "They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explains.

"There is an attraction," according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began.

Another source tells PEOPLE that the two first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy back in June.

Brady was spotted by paparazzi this weekend cozying up with Shayk in his car after they spent the night together, Page Six and others reported.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 / Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Andreas Rentz/Getty

The father of three, who has also been linked to Kim Kardashian since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen nine months ago, was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon before the pair returned to the house for the night. At one traffic stop, Brady was snapped caressing Shayk’s face as the two talked in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce.

Shayk was spotted leaving the next morning, before Brady later picked up the Russian model again on Saturday afternoon, Page Six reports.

Shayk shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with actor Bradley Cooper and has previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brady has three kids: John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10. The seven-time Super Bowl winner shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen, and Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

