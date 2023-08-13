Tom Brady Greeted by Fans as He Makes First Appearance at UK Soccer Club He Now Co-Owns

The NFL superstar could be seen in the stands at St. Andrews stadium, taking selfies with and dapping up Birmingham City fans

Tom Brady meets fans in the stands at half-time during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's, Birmingham
Tom Brady is getting the MVP treatment in England!

The retired NFL great, 46, showed up Saturday to his first Birmingham City game as a minority owner of the soccer club. And it's safe to say that fans of the team showed up to support him, too.

Multiple outlets, including ESPN, report that Brady hit up local pub The Roost before the game against Leeds — and it was at St. Andrews stadium where he really got a taste of the fandom.

During his first match as co-owner and chairman of the team’s advisory board, Brady was greeted by plenty of fans, some even rocking Brady memorabilia to the match.

Photos from the sporting event show Brady dapping up a man in a blue Brady jersey, waving to countless supporters, snapping some selfies and greeting little ones.

"Any plans before kick off guys," Brady asked fans on Twitter before touching down in England. "See you at St. Andrew’s."

Tom Brady meets fans in the stands at half-time during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's, Birmingham
After the match, which Birmingham won 1-0, team manager John Eustace revealed that Brady even gave the squad a motivational pre-game pep talk, per ESPN.

"That is great, to have one of the most famous sporting people in the world come down and chat to the group," Eustace said. "They were all very excited to listen to him and he gave us some real good words of advice. I think you can see today his presence at the club [is a benefit], the vision that he's got for the football club is amazing."

Brady himself added that "it was a great day" for the team.

"Seeing the experience of the fans and to turn out for this home game and to see all the different renovations that [chairman] Tom [Wagner] and the team that he's put together has done has been very exciting," he told ITV Sport after the match.

"So things have happened kind of fast and furious but it's been a great experience today and hopefully it's the start of a very long-term meaningful impact to this community and sports fans around the world."

Brady also shared, when asked if he's a fan of "real football," that he's an overall "fan of sports."

"I've been a big fan of your version of football for a long period of time, too... When Tom presented me with the opportunity, it was a no brainer for me."

Earlier this month, the team announced Brady's latest involvement via a press release, when it shared that the quarterback would help advise the board and members of Birmingham City Football Club’s leadership team in his new role, with an additional focus on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems and programs, as well as marketing efforts.

Brady noted at the time that he hoped to help the team, which hasn’t won a League Cup since 2011, make a turnaround.  

“The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing,” he said. “We’ve got a song that says no matter what, keep right on to the end of the road, and I’ll be on that road with you.”

