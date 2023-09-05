Tom Brady Is 'Excited' for Aaron Rodgers' First Season with the Jets: 'He'll Be Invigorated'

Tom Brady has high hopes for Aaron Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets.

In the season 3 premiere of his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on SiriusXM on Monday, the retired NFL quarterback, 46, shared his unique perspective on Rodgers’ late-career move of leaving the Green Bay Packers.

“Well, it's just, there's a different energy about it. It's a newness. It's a fresh start to try to take where you've been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know?” Brady said. “Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through 'em, you know?”

He added, “So it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or that general manager. Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn't do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I’m excited for him.”

Brady should know. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final three years in the league.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was in Green Bay for 17 seasons before leaving there to start anew in New York.

In a pre-season chronicled by HBO’s Hard Knocks, the Jets have multiple interesting storylines going into the season, as they look to avenge their 7-10 record last year. In addition to Rodgers, notable new faces include wide receiver Randall Cobb and running back Dalvin Cook.

And with one holdover on the Jets from last year — the reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year Sauce Gardner — Rodgers has already forged a relationship some have called a “bromance,” with the two attending an NBA playoff game together in May, and Gardner gifting Rodgers an emerald and diamond "8" necklace last month.

All of which has proved to be a potentially good change of scenery for the 39-year-old quarterback.

“He'll be invigorated,” Brady said about Rodgers. “Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So I'm excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense.”

Brady added, “And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous. … I think he's gonna have a great year.”

