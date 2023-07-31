Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk

The 7-time Super Bowl champ snapped a selfie while meeting wild animals with his daughter Vivian Lake

Published on July 31, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tom Brady's latest adventure post-retirement might be his wildest yet.

One week after the 45-year-old NFL star was spotted cozying up to model Irina Shayk in Los Angeles, Brady took his 14 million followers along as he set out for a safari with 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

The Super Bowl champ shared photos from the father-daughter excursion, including up-close-and-personal shots of a lion and elephant.

The pair checked out some big cats before moving on to zebras, which are Brady's favorite members of the animal kingdom, according to Vivian. In one story, a handwritten message in the sand at the safari read, "My dad loves zebras."

Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'

Instagram/tombrady

The solo time with Vivian Lake comes on the heels of a possible new romance for the retired quarterback, who ended his marriage with model Gisele Bündchen last October.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively that Brady and Shayk, 37, "have been in touch for a few weeks," and "there is a spark" between the model and retired NFL star.

The source said Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted cozying up during a romantic weekend. "They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explained.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 / Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Andreas Rentz/Getty

"There is an attraction," according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began.

A second source told PEOPLE that the two first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy back in June.

After announcing his retirement the second time, the seven-time Super Bowl champ cited more time with his children as a focus for the next chapter.

"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children," Brady said at an "unofficial retirement party" hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'

Instagram/tombrady

The NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children — Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. "They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

