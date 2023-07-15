Tom Brady Enjoys Football Catch in the Pool with 10-Year-Old Daughter Vivian

The retired NFL star, 45, shared a video of him playing football in a swimming pool with his daughter Vivian on Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 15, 2023 11:21AM EDT
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is training his daughter Vivian well!

The retired NFL player, 45, shared a video on his Instagram Story Friday of himself enjoying some quality time with daughter Vivian, 10, as the pair played a spot of football catch — in the swimming pool!

“Vivi Lake doing her best @edelman11 impression ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂,” Brady captioned the clip as he referenced his former teammate and New England Patriots star Julian Edelman. 

In the clip, Brady stood at one end of a swimming pool as he threw a football across the length of the pool to Vivian, who caught it and threw it back to him. “‘Atta girl, that’s what I want,” Brady was heard telling her in the video.

Tom Brady Enjoys Football Catch in the Pool with Daughter Vivian.
Brady shared a video of him playing football catch with Vivian on Instagram.

Tom Brady/Instagram

The dad-and-daughter duo caught the ball successfully for a couple of goes. Brady then asked, “This one’s to you. You ready?” He threw the football one final time to Vivian, who failed to catch it. 

“Ah man!”, Brady said in reaction at the end of the clip. 

Brady’s latest video with his daughter comes after he showed serious love for his mom Galynn Patricia Brady in an adorable birthday tribute earlier this month

Tom Brady, Vivian, Giselle
Brady shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with ex-wife Giselle Bündchen.

Sharing photos of the 78-year-old enjoying time with family, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world.

"It’s so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life! ❤️❤️❤️."

Among the photos was Brady's three kids — daughter Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, shared with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan — posing with their grandma Galynn.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of May, the father of three reflected on his journey as a dad.

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. 

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Bonds with Son Aire, 17 Months, in Sweet Photos: 'My Big Boy'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Hits Back at ‘Mom Shaming’ Over Swimsuit Pic: 'Leave Me Alone'
Sportscaster Erin Andrews Opens Up About New Baby After Fertility Issues
Erin Andrews Shares First Photos of Baby, Opens Up About Becoming a Mother, Surrogacy Journey
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: ‘It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom’
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, is ÂLike a Regular KidÂ Since Diagnosis for Celiac Disease
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, Is 'Like a Regular Kid' After Celiac Disease Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Emily Blunt attends the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavinoâs on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Emily Blunt Is Taking a Break from Acting to Be with Her Kids: 'I Just Need to Be There'
Kaley Cuoco and husband
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up with 3-Month-Old Daughter Matilda in Adorable New Photo
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Has Tendonitis: âThey Call It Mommy Wristâ
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Has Tendonitis: ‘They Call It Mommy Wrist’