Tom Brady Enjoys Football Catch in the Pool with Daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady is training his daughter Vivian well!



The retired NFL player, 45, shared a video on his Instagram Story Friday of himself enjoying some quality time with daughter Vivian, 10, as the pair played a spot of football catch — in the swimming pool!

“Vivi Lake doing her best @edelman11 impression ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂,” Brady captioned the clip as he referenced his former teammate and New England Patriots star Julian Edelman.

In the clip, Brady stood at one end of a swimming pool as he threw a football across the length of the pool to Vivian, who caught it and threw it back to him. “‘Atta girl, that’s what I want,” Brady was heard telling her in the video.

Brady shared a video of him playing football catch with Vivian on Instagram. Tom Brady/Instagram

The dad-and-daughter duo caught the ball successfully for a couple of goes. Brady then asked, “This one’s to you. You ready?” He threw the football one final time to Vivian, who failed to catch it.

“Ah man!”, Brady said in reaction at the end of the clip.

Brady’s latest video with his daughter comes after he showed serious love for his mom Galynn Patricia Brady in an adorable birthday tribute earlier this month.

Brady shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with ex-wife Giselle Bündchen.

Sharing photos of the 78-year-old enjoying time with family, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world.

"It’s so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life! ❤️❤️❤️."

Among the photos was Brady's three kids — daughter Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, shared with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan — posing with their grandma Galynn.

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of May, the father of three reflected on his journey as a dad.

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said.

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud."