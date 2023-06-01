Tom Brady Thinks the Constant Cycle of Online Content Means 'Nobody Can Keep Up' (Exclusive)

Between the frequent stories about his professional and personal life and his own hefty social media presence, Tom Brady is no stranger to the constant stream of online content.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE promoting his new ad campaign with Hertz, the future Hall of Fame quarterback says even he has a hard time navigating the “wave” that is our culture’s consumption of the internet.

“It's hard these days because there's so much that's thrown at people and the amount of impressions that are thrown at people on a daily basis is, I mean, you can't keep up,” Brady, 45, says. “Nobody can keep up. And I think in some ways it's just different, you get so much information you think, ‘Oh my God, everyone's paying attention to everything.’”



He continues, “And the reality is, I don't think many people are paying attention to anything. I think it just kind of comes and goes. It's almost like a wave in the ocean. It hits, it crashes and it goes somewhere else.”

Yet amid the turbulent seas, the father of three shares that perspective is everything.

“I think so much of life is not taking ourself too seriously,” Brady says. “So having fun in an ad or having fun in anything, taking ourselves I think definitely less serious is probably a good thing for all of us.”

It’s a piece of advice the seven-time Super Bowl champ heeds in his new commercials for Hertz's 'Let's Go!' campaign, as he stretches his acting chops and drops more than a few comedic one-liners — which Brady notes he has done before.

"I did Saturday Night Live, that was 2005. That was all fun. So I like having a little bit of just fun with all the different things we're doing," he says, adding that he was glad to go in a funnier direction for the Hertz ads as he and Yvonne Orji recreate iconic daytime talkshow moments. "I think that's ultimately what's going to connect with a lot of people."

Earlier this year, he shared his game plan with PEOPLE — as far as acting goes — at the premiere of his film 80 For Brady.

"I've done quite a few things over the years in front of a camera, but it's still very challenging," he said to PEOPLE. "I worked at it and I didn't want to let anyone down out there.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also threw kudos to his fellow co-stars, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

“I certainly had the best, most inspiring women to help me on set,” he said. “Every time I screwed up they'd tell me, 'No, you should think about it like this,' or, 'Focus on this line.' It really helped."

He added, "It was really cool. I love learning and obviously the more you do something, the better you're going to be at it, but it takes time to do that. You've got to commit time and energy to it. The more I can do it, the better, and obviously they're amazing."

