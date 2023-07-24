Tom Brady's Dating History: From Gisele Bündchen to Irina Shayk

Tom Brady's love life has received almost as much analysis as his football career.

After a short fling with Tara Reid, the NFL quarterback started dating actress Bridget Moynahan in 2004. The pair had already broken up — and Brady had moved on with Gisele Bündchen — when they welcomed son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan in 2007.

Brady married Bündchen in 2009, and they had two children together, son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady. The supermodel was vocally supportive of her husband when he played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after Brady unretired from the NFL in March 2022, reports surfaced that the couple had been having issues for months.

Brady and Bündchen announced they were separating shortly before their divorce was finalized in October 2022. Three months later, the superstar quarterback officially retired after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Following his divorce, Brady was falsely linked to Reese Witherspoon — she filed for divorce from husband Jim Toth in April 2023 but has never met Brady — and Kim Kardashian. Rumors first circulated about Brady and Kardashian in March, but representatives for the quarterback denied to PEOPLE that there was anything romantic going on.

And though the pair were spotted talking at Michael Rubin's A-list Fourth of July party, multiple sources told PEOPLE that their interaction was nothing but friendly. Rubin himself addressed the “crazy rumors” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Honestly, they're just friends."

Just a few weeks later, however, Brady was linked to a new potential flame after he was photographed cozying up with model Irina Shayk in his car. A source told PEOPLE that the pair "have been in touch for a few weeks," and that "there is a spark" between the retired NFL player and the Russian model.

From his long-term relationship with Bündchen to his new summer romance with Shayk, here’s a look at Tom Brady’s dating history.



Tara Reid

James Devaney/WireImage ; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The University of Michigan alum reportedly had a fling with Tara Reid in 2002.

The American Pie star didn’t give details on their time together, but she did allude to it being brief. When asked about Brady during a 2014 interview on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O’s Show, she replied, "[We] have kissed. He's pretty good looking.”

Reid briefly touched on their romance again during a 2022 interview with NBC Sports Boston. "I dated Tom Brady," she said. "He was a great guy. He's a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun."



Bridget Moynahan

Kevin Winter/Getty

Brady and Bridget Moynahan were first linked in early 2004. Their first public outing came after Brady’s New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII — according to Sports Illustrated, the Sex and the City actress was the first to arrive at the victory party.

Two months later, they stepped out together at the Ermenegildo Zegna flagship store opening in New York City, and from there, they were regularly supporting each other at events. High-profile red carpet outings included the 2004 premiere of I, Robot, Moynahan’s film with Will Smith, the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscars party and the 2006 Met Gala.

"I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around. It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends,” Brady told 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft in 2005, later deflecting a follow-up question about marriage.

After three years of dating, the couple announced their split in December 2006, with a rep for Moynahan telling PEOPLE they “amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago.” Brady then moved on with Bündchen, but in February 2007, Moynahan announced she was more than three months pregnant with her ex's child.

Brady reflected on the moment he learned of Moynahan's pregnancy while speaking with Howard Stern in 2020, calling it “a very unique time” that “challenged me … to grow up in a different way.”

“It was very hard for [Bündchen] to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant. And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either,” he said.

Their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born on Aug. 22, 2007. Though the public attention was overwhelming following their son's birth, Moynahan told PEOPLE in 2019 that she and Brady have since settled into co-parenting.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she said. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Gisele Bündchen

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

Brady and Gisele Bündchen were set up by friends and met on a blind date just before Christmas 2006. They hit it off immediately — the retired quarterback told WSJ. Magazine that the call his friend made to tell Brady to reach out to Bündchen “changed my life” — and made things official in January 2007.

In a 2015 interview with CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose, Bündchen revealed that after finding out Moynahan was pregnant in February 2007, she had considered splitting from Brady.

Brady and Bündchen stayed together. They showed PDA at the 2008 Met Gala and got engaged in January 2009. One month later, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and they exchanged vows again in a lavish ceremony at Bündchen's Costa Rica home in April.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Benjamin Rein Brady, on Dec. 8, 2009. Like her big brother, their daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, joined the family via home birth on Dec. 5, 2012.

Divorce rumors swirled in May 2015 after “Deflategate,” but Brady denied marital strife, telling Boston's WEEI radio of his self-proclaimed biggest supporter, "We're in a great place. I've been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don't think anything will ever get in the way of that,” he said.

In his SiriusXM interview with Stern, Brady shared that he and Bündchen saw a marriage counselor during a rough patch in their relationship a few years earlier, when Bündchen “wasn’t satisfied” with their relationship. However, the pair's romance appeared to be thriving in February 2022, when they each shared gushing social media posts to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

The former Patriot wrote in part, “You have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife."

That same month, Brady announced his retirement, only to unretire in March. Following his return to football, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had "hit a rough patch" and they were trying to work on their marriage.

George Pimentel/Getty

Bündchen herself addressed her "concerns" about Brady's unretirement while appearing on the cover of Elle's October Issue; that same month, a source told PEOPLE that Bündchen was "done" trying to make her marriage work.

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their split publicity on Oct. 28, and just hours later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. In a statement, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said their breakup was amicable and that her priority "has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.

Brady echoed her sentiments in a statement of his own, writing that he and Bündchen would "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The former quarterback added that their separation was, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."



On a 2022 episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, Brady opened up about the divorce, calling it “a very amicable situation” and said he’s focused on “taking care of my family and certainly my children.” He also noted that having the split "play out in front of a lot of people" added a level of difficulty but all humans “do the best we could do."

Bündchen appears to share similar feelings, telling Vanity Fair she has “no regrets” about her and Brady’s marriage. "I loved every bit of it," she said.

Irina Shayk

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty ; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Following Brady's divorce from Bündchen, there was much speculation about who the retired NFL player would date next. After several unconfirmed reports of rumored romances, it appears Brady has formed a connection with model Irina Shayk.

Brady and Shayk were first linked in late July 2023, when they were spotted looking cozy in Brady's car following an evening together. Per Page Six, the retired NFL player picked Shayk up at Hotel Bel-Air before the pair returned to a Los Angeles home where Brady was staying. The model was spotted leaving the next morning, before Brady later picked her up again on Saturday afternoon.

Following the outing, a source told PEOPLE that the duo had spent the weekend together after Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles."

"They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explained, adding that "there is an attraction."

Another insider told PEOPLE that Brady and Shayk first started talking while attending billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.