Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday

Tom Brady showed off what a wonderful grandma his mom, Galynn, is in his birthday tribute

Published on July 4, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is showing serious love for his mom Galynn Patricia Brady in an adorable birthday tribute.

Sharing photos of the newly-minted 78-year-old enjoying time with family, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world."

"It’s so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life! ❤️❤️❤️."

Among the photos was one of each of Brady's three kids — daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom the retired NFL star shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — posing with their grandma Galynn.

In her photo with Jack, the grandmother leans in as they pose together at a table in a restaurant. With Ben, the two pose in a crowd with Galynn holding a red rose in her hand. Last but not least, Galynn leans over a row of seats to pose with Vivian, who stands on her tippy toes on the other side.

In a Brady Brand promo video shared at the end of May, the father of three reflected on his journey as a dad.

tom brady and kids at disneyland

Tom Brady/Instagram

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud."

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."

