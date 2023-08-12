Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to Blackpink's Sold-Out MetLife Stadium Concert

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken," Brady joked on Twitter of a fan-taken image of him at the show


Updated on August 12, 2023
Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian, scene from a Blackpink performance.

BRADYPINK, anyone?

Tom Brady was spotted in attendance at Blackpink's sold-out MetLife Stadium concert on Friday night. And while the football legend, 46, may or may not be a Blink himself, his daughter Vivian, 10, certainly is.

On Saturday morning, Brady responded to a tweet that featured a fan-taken photo of himself standing on the floor of the venue. Wearing a black cap and a white T-shirt, the athlete could be seen staring up at the stadium's stage while surrounded by fans of the K-pop supergroup.

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂," Brady joked in response to the photo on Twitter.

Brady's appearance comes during Blackpink's latest headlining tour in North America, which also features stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK

Brady and Vivian's weekend outing came as the proud dad has continues to make once-in-a-lifetime memories with his daughter all summer.

Last month, the father-daughter pair went on a scenic safari together — which he documented on his Instagram Story.

A source later told PEOPLE that the Super Bowl champ celebrated his 46th birthday in Africa with Vivian, as they continued their safari vacation. The trip to Tanzania featured some close-ups of big cats, zebras and more.

Brady told PEOPLE in June that he and his kids have "got lots of good plans" for summer travels, from a journey to Disneyland, to a trip to Brazil with their mom and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

He shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen, 43, and is also a dad to his eldest son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"These kids have a really good summer lined up," Brady said at the time. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian at the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade.

For Father's Day this year, Brady shared a wholesome post on Instagram of him and his three kids, expressing "how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up."

"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life," he added. "I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most."

