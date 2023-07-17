Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!

The Super Bowl champ shared photos of his kids while his family enjoyed their beachside vacation

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Tom Brady family vacation
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady is spending some downtime at the beach with his kids.

Over the weekend, the Super Bowl champ, 45, shared a few photos from his beachside vacation with his family on his Instagram Story. In the first photo, Brady's sons John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, and Benjamin Rein, 13, walk side by side on a boardwalk toward the beach.

The proud father simply captioned the photo, "❤️️❤️️."

In a second snap, Brady's daughter Vivian Lake, 10, pets a horse while standing in a stable. Similar to the first photo, the football player captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

Tom Brady family vacation

tombrady/Instagram

Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

This isn't the first glimpse that Brady has shared from his travels with his kids. Last week, he posted photos and videos of his kids jumping into a river. In one video, Jack jumped into the water with a friend while Benjamin watched from the dock. Vivian quickly followed her older brother into the water.

The Super Bowl champ also posted a photo of his son, whom he affectionally calls Jackie, on the shooting range, and wrote "❤️️❤️️" on the picture.

Earlier this summer, Brady chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about his kids' travel plans for the season. "I've got my little calendar right here," the football icon told PEOPLE at the time. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

He continued, sharing that when they get back to Brady, they're "going with me to Europe."

"They got lots of good plans," he said with a laugh. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."

In the same interview, Brady opened up about how his kids love playing music. "Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," he said. "I love all the different arts for sure, I'm just not great at many of them."

"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," Brady shared. "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

"And I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know. You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to," he continued. "So seeing them exposed to these things makes me enjoy it more."

