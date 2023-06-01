Tom Brady is surprised to find he is a bit of a "cat person."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who announced his retirement from the NFL in February, tells PEOPLE he "was not really a cat person" until his daughter Vivian, 10, "convinced" him to give felines a chance.

In his exclusive interview with PEOPLE promoting his new ad campaign with Hertz, Brady, 45, shares how he became a cat owner with help from his daughter.

"My daughter and I kind of bonded a lot over cats," the five-time Super Bowl MVP says, referring to their time volunteering at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay with Buccaneers player Logan Ryan and his wife, Ashley Bragg.

courtesy hertz

After assisting adoptable animals and bottle-feeding kittens at the shelter, Vivian became "drawn to" two Siamese mix kittens, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay told PEOPLE. Brady and Vivian adopted the felines from the rescue in February.

Brady is also using retirement to test his comedy skills. The most decorated football play in NFL history shows off his comedic timing and appreciation for iconic daytime TV moments in his new "Hertz. Let's Go Show" series of ads with Hertz. In the spots, Brady appears on a fictional daytime talk show — the "Hertz. Let's Go Show," — hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji.

"I did Saturday Night Live, that was 2005. That was all fun. So I like having a little bit of just fun with all the different things we're doing," Brady says of recreating memorable scenes from daytime television — like the Oprah show's car giveaways — to highlight Hertz's vehicle options.

Brady says his new cats are quite the comedians too. The kittens are "mischievous" and "into everything," which leads to some "funny" situations.

courtesy hertz

Vivian is especially smitten with the feline friends and is already campaigning for more pets, according to Brady.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think we have a few more additions coming to the family," the dad of three says of Vivian's "persistent" push for more pets.

"She finds a way to get what she wants, so Vivi wins again," Brady adds.

