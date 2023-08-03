Tom Brady Becomes Co-Owner of Birmingham City Football Club: 'I've Got a Lot to Learn'

Tom Brady is setting his sights on soccer.

The retired NFL star, 46, will be joining the Birmingham City Football Club as a minority owner, the team announced in a press release on Thursday.

In his new role, Brady will become chairman of the team’s advisory board, where he will help advise the board and members of Birmingham City Football Club’s leadership team.

He will also work with the team’s sports science department to help direct their health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems and programs, while also helping to market the club globally and expand its commercial partnership opportunities, per the release.

Brady shared a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the new opportunity on Thursday as well.

Admitting that he’s still “got a lot to learn” about managing the team, he noted, however, that he does “know a few things about winning" and is dedicated to helping the team, which hasn’t won a League Cup since 2011, make a turnaround.

“I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it,” the record seven-time Super Bowl winner and five-time Super Bowl MVP player said. “Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog.”

“The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing,” he continued. “We’ve got a song that says no matter what, keep right on to the end of the road, and I’ll be on that road with you.”

Brady concluded the video, stating: “I’ll see you at St. Andrews soon. It’s time to get to work.”

Birmingham City Football Club board chair Tom Wagner, who purchased a more than 45 percent stake in the club in July, per NBC News, said in a statement that Brady was “both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise” in the team.

“The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge,” he added. “The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

Brady added in his own statement, per the outlet: "I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Brady isn’t the first former NFL player to have had an interest in European soccer. J.J. Watts also invested in soccer team Burnley earlier this year, per The Athletic.



The dad of three's latest move comes six months after he revealed that he was retiring from the NFL “for good” after 23 seasons with the league. He had famously announced his first retirement at the start of 2022, before reversing the decision about two months later.