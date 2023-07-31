Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Father-Daughter Safari: 'True Love'

Tom Brady is making once-in-a-lifetime memories with his little girl.

The retired NFL star, 45, enjoyed a scenic safari with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake over the weekend, sharing photos on his Instagram Story Sunday.

"True love," he captioned a photo of Vivian from behind, as she looked out at the serene stretch of land ahead of her.

Instagram/tombrady

The Super Bowl champ also showed his daughter taking photos of different animals as they drove through. The pair checked out some big cats before moving on to zebras and elephants.



Later, they enjoyed lunch together and Vivian decided to share some of her food with a nearby bird. He captioned the shot, "always thinking of others."

Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Instagram/tombrady

This isn't the first glimpse that Brady has shared from his travels with his kids. Earlier this month, he posted photos and videos of his kids jumping into a river. In one video, Jack jumped into the water with a friend while Benjamin watched from the dock. Vivian quickly followed her older brother into the water.

The athlete also posted a photo of his son, whom he affectionally calls Jackie, on the shooting range, and wrote "❤️️❤️️" on the picture.

Earlier this summer, Brady chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about his kids' travel plans for the season. "I've got my little calendar right here," the football icon told PEOPLE at the time. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

He continued, sharing that when they get back to Brady, they're "going with me to Europe."

"They got lots of good plans," he said with a laugh. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."

