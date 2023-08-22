Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Son Jack on His 16th Birthday: 'You Changed Our Lives'

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's son is celebrating sweet 16!

The retired NFL star, 45, celebrated son John "Jack" Edward Thomas' 16th birthday on Tuesday, sharing a tribute to the teen on Instagram.

"16 years of joy with the best son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for," the proud dad wrote.

"You changed our lives the day you were born and every day since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂."

In a Brady Brand promo video shared in May, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on becoming a dad for the first time when he and Moynahan welcomed their son.

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud," the quarterback continued, referencing his two younger children, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."

Tom Brady watching Jack play football. tom brady/instagram

While appearing on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark last month, the Blue Bloods actress, 52, talked with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about what Jack wants to do when he grows up.

"What about your son Jack? Does he dream of being a dentist?" Ripa said with a laugh.

"I don't think he's expressed any dental dreams, and I really think that he's kind of like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet and I think that's okay," Moynahan explained. "I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."

